Five Last Minute Audio Gifts Under $40!

Did you get a last minute Secret Santa invite? Or did you forget to shop for your nephew? We’ve got you covered with some great gift ideas. Just remember to shop via AmazonSmile to support our friends at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Let’s join our country listeners, who helped raise over $2 million last week! Happy shopping!
For You! Treat yourself to a home office upgrade
Why we love it: Bass! Now you don’t have to sacrifice bass while you’re working from home. The included subwoofer packs a serious punch without breaking the bank. These full sounding speakers are angled towards you, keeping you at the center of attention. Go ahead, you deserve it!
For the person who has everything
Why we love it: It keeps AirPods safe and has a handy clip. Best of all, it’s under $10.
For the kids in your life
Why we love it: These headphones have an awesome sharing interface, which allows you to connect a second pair of headphones so your kids can jam together. There’s also a volume limiter to keep listening at safe levels.
For your cousin whose car still has a cassette player
Why we love it: Bring Alexa with you in the car without having to replace your radio. Tune into your favorite station, or catch up on your favorite podcast while keeping your eyes on the road!
Where to buy
For your outdoorsy sister
Why we love it: It’s waterproof, so you can bring it outside or jam along in the shower. There’s also a built in FM radio and travel case for that someone who loves spending time off the grid.