Five Last Minute Audio Gifts Under $40!

By Entercom Insights

December 21, 2020
Did you get a last minute Secret Santa invite?  Or did you forget to shop for your nephew?  We’ve got you covered with some great gift ideas.  Just remember to shop via AmazonSmile to support our friends at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.  Let’s join our country listeners, who helped raise over $2 million last week!  Happy shopping!

For You! Treat yourself to a home office upgrade

Desktop Speakers, Creative Pebble

Why we love it:  Bass!  Now you don’t have to sacrifice bass while you’re working from home.  The included subwoofer packs a serious punch without breaking the bank.  These full sounding speakers are angled towards you, keeping you at the center of attention.  Go ahead, you deserve it!

Where to buy

 

gift for yourself

For the person who has everything

AmazonBasics Premium AirPods Case

Why we love it:  It keeps AirPods safe and has a handy clip.  Best of all, it’s under $10.

Where to buy

gift for person

For the kids in your life

Mpow Kids Headphones

Why we love it:  These headphones have an awesome sharing interface, which allows you to connect a second pair of headphones so your kids can jam together.   There’s also a volume limiter to keep listening at safe levels.

Where to buy

gift for kids

For your cousin whose car still has a cassette player

Echo Auto

Why we love it:  Bring Alexa with you in the car without having to replace your radio.  Tune into your favorite station, or catch up on your favorite podcast while keeping your eyes on the road!
Where to buy

gift for cousin

For your outdoorsy sister

Xeneo X21 Bluetooth Speaker

Why we love it: It’s waterproof, so you can bring it outside or jam along in the shower.  There’s also a built in FM radio and travel case for that someone who loves spending time off the grid.

Where to buy

gift for sister

