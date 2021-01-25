Podcast Advertising Playbook

As we enter a new year, there is no longer any doubt surrounding the staying power and impact of podcasting. More than half of Americans listen to podcasts, and 104 million listen to a podcast at least once a month1. What’s more, over half of those listeners think seriously about buying products they hear advertised on a podcast2.

Every savvy marketer wants to create strategic podcast ads these days – they may know a little (or a lot) about the different genres and formats of podcast shows and have the basics of pre-roll, mid-roll and host reads. But brands might falter when it comes to the next level of podcast advertising. To that end, we’d like to address some of the most common questions we receive from advertisers looking to execute smart media buys, understand how podcast ads are served and gauge campaign success.