RADIO.COM Remains The Fastest Growing Digital Audio Platform

The latest update from comScore MediaTrend reveals that RADIO.COM is once again the fastest growing digital audio platform, logging a significant 45% YOY increase in MAU.[1] RADIO.COM added more than 6 million unique users versus May 2019, more than any other player in the category.

RADIO.COM also posted month-to-month growth in May (+3%), taking a leading position alongside Spotify, as one of the only two players who showed growth during this period.[2]

In addition to its strong reach of more than 40M MAUs, RADIO.COM held the record in engaging listeners by showing 10 straight months’ of double-digit increase in total listening hours (TLH) — the only Triton-measured publisher to do so. RADIO.COM’s smart speaker tune-in was also up by +89% YOY.[3] Our formats also showed remarkable YOY growth, with news TLH surging +50% and music increasing +11%. Despite a lack of live sports, the voice of the fan remained dominant, driving double-digit TLH growth across our leading sports talk brands, including Kansas City (+86%), San Diego (+42%) and Boston (+25%) among others[4].

“Once again, our team continues to produce outstanding results,” said J.D. Crowley, Entercom’s Chief Digital Officer. “We continue to leverage the power of influence and community connection our radio, streaming, and podcast brands have to drive category-leading digital user growth, building addressable audiences at scale in what is arguably the most dynamic and exciting space in media today – audio.”

