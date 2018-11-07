Entercom Names Kevin Cassidy Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Entercom New Orleans

PHILADELPHIA, PA – November 7, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced Kevin Cassidy as Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Entercom New Orleans, effective November 14. Cassidy will oversee WWL (WWL-AM/FM), home of the New Orleans Saints and Louisiana State University, B97 (WEZB-FM), Bayou 95.7 (WKBU-FM), Magic 101.9 (WLMG-FM) and The New Hot 92.9 FM (WWWL-AM). Cassidy most recently served as General Sales Manager for Entercom Dallas.

“We are excited to have Kevin take on the role of Market Manager in New Orleans,” said Brian Purdy, Regional President, Entercom. “Kevin’s vast industry experience, audio and marketing innovation, paired with outstanding leadership qualities will help raise the bar for our team in NOLA.”

“I am excited to start the next chapter of my career overseeing this strong portfolio of stations in New Orleans,” said Cassidy. “I relish this opportunity to work with the team and I look forward to leading our stations to anticipated growth in this market.”

Cassidy is a radio industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, and previously served as President of D&R National Radio Sales and Vice President and Director of Sales for iHeart Radio in Dallas. Most recently, Cassidy oversaw sales efforts for 98.7 K-LUV (KLUV-FM), 100.3 Jack FM (KJKK-FM) and ALT 103.7 (KVIL-FM) at Entercom Dallas.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

212-649-9685

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###