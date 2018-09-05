Entercom Names Martin Coyle as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

PHILADELPHIA, PA – September 5, 2018 – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, announced today the appointment of Martin Coyle as Senior Vice President of Human Resources, effective immediately. In this new role, Coyle will serve on Entercom’s senior leadership team, and be responsible for the continued development, implementation and execution of Entercom’s human resources strategy.

“We are pleased to welcome Martin to Entercom,” said Andrew Sutor, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Entercom. “Martin has a strong track record of developing effective human resources strategies. We look forward to leveraging Martin’s experience integrating teams as we continue to scale and strengthen our organization.”

“I am thrilled to join Entercom,” said Coyle. “Entercom’s outstanding people drive the listener and advertiser experience across all Entercom stations and platforms. I look forward to supporting them through human resources programs that foster a strong corporate culture and align professional development initiatives with the organization’s larger goals.”

Coyle joins Entercom from XL Catlin, where he served as Vice President of Human Resources for their Global Technology organization. Upon closing of the XL and Catlin merger, Coyle was a leader in the global human resources integration efforts, developing talent programs to establish and support a high-performance culture. Before XL Catlin, Coyle was Vice President, Global Head of Human Resources at Revitas Software. Earlier in his career, Coyle held senior-level human resource positions at Genentech, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and SAP America. Coyle earned a Masters in Dynamics of Organization from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Pennsylvania State University.

Entercom is a leading media and entertainment company and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

