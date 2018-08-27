Entercom Reaches $50 Million Milestone Total Donation to The Jimmy Fund

PHILADELPHIA, PA – August 27, 2018 – Entercom, the unrivaled leader in sports radio, announced the results of its Boston station’s annual “WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon.” This year’s event raised over $4.4 million for The Jimmy Fund, which brought the donation total to over $53 million since the radio-telethon’s inception. The radio-telethon was started by WEEI (WEEI-FM), The Jimmy Fund and the Boston Red Sox in 2002. New England Sports Network (NESN) joined the event in 2003.

“The Jimmy Fund makes significant contributions to those battling cancer in the Boston area, and we are proud to support its efforts through this yearly event,” said Mark Hannon, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Boston. “It is an honor for our team to give back to the community by raising funds on behalf of the organization and we are blown away by the incredible generosity of WEEI listeners who make this event so successful year in and year out.”

The event was part of a 36-hour live broadcast during WEEI weekday programming, “Kirk & Callahan,” “Dale & Keefe,” and “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” on August 21 and 22. The three shows, which were simulcast on NESN, combined to welcome Dana-Farber Cancer Institute patients and their families, doctors, researchers, nurses, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, ownership from the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots, athletes including Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly and local celebrities to share stories of inspiration and hope. Additionally, the radio-telethon was broadcast on the WEEI Sports Radio Network and NESN during two Red Sox game broadcasts and postgame programming.

Founded in 1948, The Jimmy Fund supports Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care and research to improve the chances of survival for cancer patients around the world.

For more information on this year’s event, including a full list of guests featured on WEEI, photos, videos and audio clips, please visit weei.com/jimmyfund.

