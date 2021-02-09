 
WEBINAR: Lunch & Learn Series

The Automotive OTT Playbook

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH – 12 PM EST

Linear TV viewership has been on the decline for years. Auto advertisers are paying more for fewer eyeballs on their ads but it doesn’t have to be that way. The cord-cutters and cord-nevers have turned to streaming their favorite shows, making OTT the opportunity for advertisers to reach these audiences.

In this webinar you’ll learn:

  • The auto buyer’s new journey to a vehicle purchase
  • A playbook for OTT auto advertising success
  • The metrics dealers should be measuring for success

By registering, you’ll be added to communications about this webinar and Entercom news. Your information will not be sold or shared.