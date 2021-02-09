WEBINAR: Lunch & Learn Series The Automotive OTT Playbook THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH – 12 PM EST

Linear TV viewership has been on the decline for years. Auto advertisers are paying more for fewer eyeballs on their ads but it doesn’t have to be that way. The cord-cutters and cord-nevers have turned to streaming their favorite shows, making OTT the opportunity for advertisers to reach these audiences.

In this webinar you’ll learn: